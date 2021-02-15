Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 923.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,600,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,709 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.