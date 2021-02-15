Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the January 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. KAO has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Get KAO alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.