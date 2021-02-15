KARMA Trading Down 82.7% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $644,640.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 82.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003568 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00105248 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

