Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $273.17 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00009698 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $273.17 million and $160.56 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00300114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.97 or 0.02844393 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,514,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

