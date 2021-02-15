Kava (KAVA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.00286088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.99 or 0.02934668 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

