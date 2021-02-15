KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KBCSY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. 36,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

