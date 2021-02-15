Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $199.57 million and $4.05 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.