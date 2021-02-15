Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for about $416.93 or 0.00856287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00272506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00085703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00407035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185338 BTC.

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

