KeeperDAO Hits Market Cap of $24.62 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for $675.80 or 0.01415817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00087649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00462413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00187259 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

