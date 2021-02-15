Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $25,976.06 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

