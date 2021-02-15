Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY opened at $66.67 on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.