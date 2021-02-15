KeyCorp Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

