KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 109.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

