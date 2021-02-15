KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.68 on Monday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,623.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

