KeyCorp Weighs in on Domtar Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Domtar in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

