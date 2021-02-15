KeyCorp Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

SON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

