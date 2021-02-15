KeyCorp Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $121.31 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.