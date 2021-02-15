Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,568,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.38.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

