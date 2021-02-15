Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KE stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

