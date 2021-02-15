Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in January

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 814,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $436.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

