Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

