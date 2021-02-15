Kin Market Cap Reaches $138.08 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $138.08 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

