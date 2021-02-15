Kin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 97.4% higher against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $138.08 million and $1.55 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

