Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KGFHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 62,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,869. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

