Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of KINS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

