Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS.TO) (TSE:KFS) Shares Down 3.5%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS.TO) (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

