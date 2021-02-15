Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on K. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday.

Shares of K stock opened at C$9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

