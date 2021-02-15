Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up about 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $76.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

