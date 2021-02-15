KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lifted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.81. 91,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $334.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.