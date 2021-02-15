Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Klabin stock remained flat at $$10.55 during midday trading on Monday. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

