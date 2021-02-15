KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.21 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00005634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $16.21 million and approximately $836,277.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00264997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.32 or 0.00424527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00180643 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

