Kleros Hits Market Cap of $51.39 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $51.39 million and $2.83 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012766 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

