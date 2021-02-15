Klever (KLV) Market Cap Achieves $34.70 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and approximately $177,139.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

