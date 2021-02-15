Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Hits $19,395.91

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $19,395.91 and $890.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

