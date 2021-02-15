Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.30

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €9.30 ($10.94) and last traded at €8.92 ($10.49), with a volume of 1304437 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.61 ($10.13).

KCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.35 ($11.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.94 and its 200-day moving average is €6.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

