Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 365.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,511 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.34 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Knight Equity lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.