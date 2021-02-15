Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE PHG opened at $58.33 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $58.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.