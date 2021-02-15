Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

KOPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of KOPN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,790. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $921.97 million, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 2.45.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

