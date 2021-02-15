Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,740 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

