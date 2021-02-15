Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,504 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $394.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

