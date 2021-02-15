Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 616,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,260 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,189. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

