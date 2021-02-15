Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 82,995 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

