Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $22,591,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $217.90. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $218.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.