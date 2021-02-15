Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $272.65. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $230.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $272.65.

