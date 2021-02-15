Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,923,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $79.80.

