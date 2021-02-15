Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.55. 4,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,483. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04.

