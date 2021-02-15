Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

AMAT traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

