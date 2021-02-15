Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $341.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.