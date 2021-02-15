Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.49. 131,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

