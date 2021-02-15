Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $13.24 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 240,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

